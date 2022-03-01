Ukraine-Russia conflict: Nicola Sturgeon writes to Boris Johnson urging him to waive visa rules

The First Minister called the current proposals “insufficient” and insisted “we must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine”.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, she wrote: “We cannot turn our back on the people of Ukraine during what is arguably the most serious moment the world has faced since the end of the Cold War, and one of the most dangerous since World War Two.

"I urge you to offer immediate refuge and sanctuary, where necessary, for those who may be displaced.”

Flowers are left on a wall as people take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in George Square, Glasgow.

Ms Sturgeon insisted it is vital that “rapid, safe and legal routes be established immediately”.

She said Scotland stands ready to offer refuge and sanctuary as it did with the Syrian resettlement programme, which saw all 32 Scottish local authorities welcome Syrian families into their communities.

She added: “For those Ukrainians who were already in the UK prior to Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion, the UK Government announcement of temporary visa extensions and in-country visa category switching measures simply do not go far enough.

"Ukrainians in the UK should be offered the assurance that they will be offered protection in the UK for as long as is required, regardless of their migration status.”

Earlier, SNP External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson called the UK Government’s position “frankly not good enough”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs that people living in the UK would now be allowed to bring in adult parents, grandparents, children over 18 and siblings, in addition to those already allowed.

A new scheme will also allow individuals and organisations to sponsor Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK, she said.

However, Mr Robertson said “shamefully” the UK had not decided to waive visas.

The European Union is set to allow Ukrainian refugees to stay and work within the bloc for up to three years.

Mr Roberston told MSPs: “At the present time, the United Kingdom is not offering a visa waiver for people seeking sanctuary from Ukraine, shamefully in my view and that of the Scottish Government.