Nicola Sturgeon will ‘fully co-operate’ with police after arrest of husband

Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to "fully cooperate" with police after the arrest of her husband, the SNP's former chief executive, during an investigation into party finances.

In her first public comments since Peter Murrell's arrest, former First Minister Ms Sturgeon said recent days had been "obviously difficult" as she gave a short statement outside the couple's Glasgow home on Saturday.

The former SNP leader said she could not comment on the investigation into the spending of around £600,000 which was earmarked for an independence campaign, "as much as there are things I may want to say".

"The last few days have been obviously difficult, quite dramatic at times, but I understand that is part of a process," she told reporters.

Former leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon speaking to the media outside her home (Pic: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The MSP said she understands the "scrutiny that comes on me as a public figure", adding: "But I'm also entitled to a little bit of privacy in my own home."

She asked journalists to respect her neighbours' privacy as well amid the "disruption and inconvenience" since Mr Murrell's arrest on Wednesday.

"So that's really all I needed to say just now, other than I intend to get on with life and my job as you would expect me to," she added.

Asked if she had been questioned by officers, Ms Sturgeon replied: "I haven't, but I will fully co-operate with the police as and when they request that, if indeed they do."

Mr Murrell was released on Wednesday evening without charge pending further investigation.

Police searched their home for more than a day, with uniformed officers also searching the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh.