First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will today outline plans for a second Scottish independence referendum, casually known as indyref2. Ahead of her speech, Ms Sturgeon has insisted that Scots must be permitted to have "the democratic choice they have voted for" in a second vote on independence.

The Scottish First Minister and SNP leader spoke out ahead of delivering a "route map" statement, setting out how she believes a referendum could be held if Westminster continues to block her plans. The 2014 referendum, which saw voters north of the border opt to stay in the UK by 55% to 45%, took place after then prime minister David Cameron agreed a section 30 order.

Here’s when the First Minister will be speaking today and how you can watch it live.

What time is First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking today?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will speak in the Scottish Parliament at around 2.20pm later today, Tuesday June 28th. The address is expected to last around 20 minutes, followed by questions from the opposition and other MSPs.

How to watch First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speak today

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will outline plans for indyref2 later today. Photo: PA.

The speech will be available to watch via BBC Scotland, with coverage starting from 2.15pm. The First Minister is expected to outline her plans to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence.