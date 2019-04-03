Nicola Sturgeon warns Jeremy Corbyn not to 'fall into Brexit trap'

Nicola Sturgeon has warned Jeremy Corbyn not to “fall into the trap” of agreeing a “bad compromise” on Brexit in talks with Theresa May.

Following a set of bilateral meetings between all three leaders, the First Minister expressed doubts over whether the Prime Minister would be willing to abandon any of her red lines.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon faces the media after meetings at Westminster with Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May

The SNP joined other opposition parties in demanding that any compromise deal between Labour and the Conservatives include a referendum on the terms of Brexit.

But Labour sources indicated that the party would be willing to have the free movement of people come to an end, and allow a deal to be agreed without a public vote.

It prompted concern among pro-Remain figures in the Labour Party, with 12 parliamentarians including the Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP Ged Killen signing a letter demanding a so-called People’s Vote.

The shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry also wrote to Labour MPs, insisting that “any deal agreed by Parliament must be subject to a confirmatory public vote, and yes, the other option on the ballot must be Remain”.

Following the meeting between Mrs May and Mr Corbyn, a Downing Street spokesman said: “Today’s talks were constructive, with both sides showing flexibility and a commitment to bring the current Brexit uncertainty to a close.

“We have agreed a programme of work to ensure we deliver for the British people, protecting jobs and security.”

Further meetings were scheduled for Wednesday evening to agree a programme of work, with substantive talks on Thursday.

In order to avoid a long delay to Brexit potentially stretching until the end of the year, forcing the UK to take part in EU elections, the two parties must agree a deal before the European Council summit in Brussels next Wednesday.

Speaking after her meetings with both leaders, Ms Sturgeon said the Prime Minister was “not giving an awful lot away” about where she would be willing to compromise.

"If I were Jeremy Corbyn I would be very wary about signing up to anything that may not be able to be delivered,” Ms Sturgeon said.

She added: "I find it hard to read where Labour will land on the second referendum.

“I wouldn't be overly optimistic about it but they will pay a heavy price if they do a sort of tawdry second-best deal with the Tories, become the hand-maidens of a Tory Brexit and don't give people the opportunity to decide whether that's really what they want anymore."

“I hope Jeremy Corbyn will not sell out too cheaply but I cannot be sure about it."