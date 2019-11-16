Nicola Sturgeon warns Brexit will hit Scotland's north-east hardest

Nicola Sturgeon is to warn that Brexit will hit the north-east of Scotland hardest on a campaign visit to the Brewdog brewery in Aberdeenshire.



The First Minister will also address voters in Arbroath, Angus, on Saturday, while Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie will visit an owl and falconry centre in Fife to highlight biodiversity loss and the impact of climate change.

"It's clear that at this election, a vote for the SNP is a vote to protect Scotland from the serious economic damage that a hard Tory Brexit will do, says Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Getty Images

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie will meet General Election candidates and local activists before heading out to canvass in west Glasgow, while Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw will give a campaign speech at a Newton Mearns hotel.

During her visits to Arbroath and Ellon, Ms Sturgeon is expected to cite no-deal Brexit analysis by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, which found north-east Scotland faces a potential hit of 6.3% to GDP - the highest fall anywhere in the UK.

Ms Sturgeon will say: "The north-east of Scotland is a vital part of Scotland's economy - but that is now under threat with it set to be the hardest-hit part of the UK from a Tory Brexit.

"It's clear that at this election, a vote for the SNP is a vote to protect Scotland from the serious economic damage that a hard Tory Brexit will do.

"And with the Brexit Party pulling the Tories' strings, it is increasingly likely that the Tories - if they are re-elected - will go for a no-deal Brexit at the end of next year, damaging the economy even further."

On his election campaign visit, Mr Rennie will highlight his party's climate change policies.

Speaking ahead of the visit, he said: "A Liberal Democrat government will take bold action to address the climate crisis now.

"Global warming is the biggest problem facing the UK and it's putting our children's future at risk.

"We are determined to stop Brexit so we can get on with building a brighter future for our planet."