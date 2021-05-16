Nicola Sturgeon 'utterly disgusted' by 'selfish', 'thuggish minority' of Rangers fans

The First Minister took to Twitter to criticise the actions of Rangers fans, which has led to at least five police officers being injured and 28 arrests to date after fans gathered in central Glasgow on Saturday.

Her comments come after Rangers supporters were criticised as having had a “blatant disregard” for the safety of the wider public and the police officers by the chair of the Scottish Police Federation after violence erupted following a dispersal order by police.

Humza Yousaf, the justice secretary, had earlier taken to Twitter to label the scenes “absolutely disgraceful”.

Ms Sturgeon was scathing in her attack on Rangers fans, labelling their actions “selfish beyond belief” and blamed the “irresponsible actions of a thuggish minority”.

She posted: “I’m understandably inundated with messages about yesterday’s disgraceful scenes in Glasgow. Police still have a job to do, which restrains my comments to some extent – but to say I’m utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement.

“I’m also angry on behalf of every law-abiding citizen. In normal times, the violence & vandalism, & the vile anti-Catholic prejudice that was on display would have been utterly unacceptable. But mid-pandemic, in a city with cases on the rise, it was also selfish beyond belief.”

The First Minister also called on Rangers FC to “reflect” on what the club can do to “tackle this behaviour”.

She said: “People across the country still living under the most difficult restrictions – not able to see family or attend weddings and funerals – are rightly furious at the irresponsible actions of a thuggish minority who seem to care little for the risks they pose to other people

“Understandably people ask questions about if/how government and police can do more to prevent/tackle scenes like these and there is a need to reflect. That said Police Scotland officers have my admiration & thanks for the job they did in difficult and dangerous circumstances.

Rangers fans celebrate winning the Scottish Premiership in George Square, Glasgow, after their match against Aberdeen.

“I hope Rangers FC will also reflect on what more must be done to tackle this behaviour by fans, albeit a minority. However, ultimate responsibility lies with those who behaved in such a thuggish, sectarian and selfish manner. And that’s why we must let the police do their job.”

