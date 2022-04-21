Nicola Sturgeon urged to drop plans for 'triple whammy of anti-driver taxes'

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross criticised the First Minister over controversial moves to allow councils to introduce workplace parking levies.

He also took aim at plans for a congestion charge in Edinburgh and potential road tolls in Glasgow – both cities where SNP councillors currently hold power.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Ross accused the SNP of seeking to "tax people off the roads by hammering anyone who owns a car".

The Federation of Small Businesses has asked councils to "steer clear" of additional costs for businesses for at least two years.

Speaking at First Minister's Questions, Ms Sturgeon said she did not support road tolls, "but I do support local councils being empowered to consider the tough issues that they face, to consult with the public and to take sensible decisions".

She said: “What is hammering people, including motorists, across the country is the Tory-created cost-of-living crisis.

“Which an out of touch Prime Minister and an out of touch Chancellor of the Exchequer refuse to do enough about.

“Perhaps we should focus on the immediate problems being faced by people and the solutions that need to come from Douglas Ross’s colleagues at Westminster.”

Ms Sturgeon pointed to the “challenging decisions” that need to be made to meet climate obligations.

Mr Ross said: “We’re in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, with prices at petrol stations rising globally.

"Yet Nicola Sturgeon wants to tax people off the roads by hammering anyone who owns a car.

“If the First Minister carries on down this road, Nicola Sturgeon and her SNP candidates are going to force the Scottish economy into the slow lane.

“The commuter tax should be abandoned, toll charges should be ruled out, and her workplace parking tax should be ditched – before Scots are hit by a triple whammy of anti-driver taxes.”

The SNP's Edinburgh manifesto says it will introduce a "commuter charging zone at the city boundary to discourage those living outwith the city from driving in".