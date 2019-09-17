Nicola Sturgeon to tell Germany: "Scotland is open for business."

Nicola Sturgeon is to tell German business and political leaders that Scotland is "open for business" despite the looming prospect of a No deal Brexit.

The First Minister will visit Berlin on Wednesday for a series of high level meetings, it has been confirmed. It comes after Finance Secretary Derek Mackay warned Scotland could be plunged into a "disastrous recession" after No Deal Brexit.

Talks will be held with the German minister of state for Europe, Michael Roth, with the SNP leader also scheduled to attend a round-table event with German council for foreign relations.

A meeting is also planned with bosses from the German Chambers of Commerce.

"It's an opportunity to engage as we always seek to do with our European partners, in this case the biggest economy in Europe," a spokesman for the First Minister said.

"There are obviously commercial and trade interests and with Brexit in mind we can't ignore that.

"Regardless of where things have reached in the Brexit saga, we want to give the message that we're open for business and that involves having these economic and diplomatic conversations."