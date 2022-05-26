Nicola Sturgeon to miss FMQs as she continues recovery from coronavirus

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will stand in for Ms Sturgeon on Thursday, taking questions from opposition leaders and MSPs.

The First Minster said on Friday she had tested positive for coronavirus, following a meeting with Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill and a trip to the United States.

Ms Sturgeon said this week the virus had “knocked me for six”, and she added on Twitter on Thursday that she was feeling better but “still not very well”.

She added: “Today @johnswinney will stand in for me at #FMQs.

“I’m starting to feel a bit better, but still not very well – Covid managed to really floor me unfortunately.

“I’ll hopefully be back fully fit after taking rest of week at home to recover. Thanks again for all the good wishes.”

Nicola Sturgeon is now Scotland's longest serving First Minister (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Ms Sturgeon this week became the longest serving First Minister, but the virus stifled any celebrations that may have been planned.