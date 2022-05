The First Minister announced the news on Twitter, saying she will work from home for the “next few days”.

Earlier on Friday, Ms Sturgeon met Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill at Bute House.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “Unfortunately I’ve tested positive for Covid this evening after experiencing mild symptoms. In line with

@scotgov guidance, I’ll work from home over next few days, and hopefully be back out and about later next week.”