Nicola Sturgeon statement in full as former first minister insists she is innocent

Nicola Sturgeon has said that her arrest was “both a shock and deeply distressing” and added that “I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing”.

Nicola Sturgeon was released without charge

In a statement on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon said: “To find myself in the situation I did today when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing.

“I know that this ongoing investigation is difficult for people, and I am grateful that so many continue to show faith in me and appreciate that I would never do anything to harm either the SNP or the country.

“Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail.

“However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms.

“Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled do in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”

Ms Sturgeon’s statement continued: “To the many people who have sent messages of support over these past difficult weeks — including since today’s news broke — thank you for your kindness.

“Thank you also to my close circle of family and friends who are giving me much-needed strength at this time.