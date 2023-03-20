Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering the keynote speech at the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) in London today.

Nicola Sturgeon will be delivering the keynote speech at the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) in London today.

Scotland’s First Minister will use the speech to reflect on her time in office and outline some of the leadership lessons learned through an era of unprecedented challenge and change in the world and UK politics.

Here’s everything you need to know about Nicola Sturgeon’s final public event as Scottish First Minister and how to watch the speech.

Nicola Sturgeon RSA speech – how to watch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Minister’s speech will be available to view live on YouTube and will be followed by an audience Q&A session.

It is unclear if any major news networks will show the speech live.

What time is Nicola Sturgeon’s address?

Nicola Sturgeon will give her keynote speech at 2:30pm.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say in her speech?

Naturally details of the speech have been kept private, however, the RSE event states that the First Minister will reflect on her time in office and her career in politics and will also touch on the broader themes of equality and democracy.

The event adds that Nicola Sturgeon will “she’ll share thoughts on what shaped and sustained her during her premiership, as leader of an ambitious small nation taking a progressive agenda to the world stage, during a period of complex national and global challenges” and will touch on a host of matters from the Covid pandemic to the climate emergency.