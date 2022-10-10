The First Minister of Scotland will address the ongoing conference today, no doubt expressing strong opinions on the current state of Westminster politics and the UK economy.

Where is the 2022 SNP conference?

It is being held at The Event Complex in Aberdeen. The arena is hosting the three days of conference, with a number of fringe events also taking place.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph with delegates during a visit to the exhibitors hall at the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen , Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the 2022 SNP Conference?

The SNP Conference began on Saturday, October 8, and will end on Monday, October 10. Throughout that time, a number of different events and speeches will take place in order to shape policy in the coming months.

When is Nicola Sturgeon SNP conference speech?

The schedule for the SNP conference has a slot allocated for Nicola Sturgeon to speak at 3.15pm, on Monday, October 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She’s set to bring the event to a close as the event finished at 4pm.

Where can I watch Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP Conference Speech?