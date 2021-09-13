Former FM Alex Salmond has asked Alba Party members not to attack the SNP, in the same speech where he hit out at his former party.

The leader, who was confirmed in the post on the first day of the conference, closed the event by pitching his party as an alternative to the SNP and the Scottish Greens.

The former first minister said no political force in the Celtic nations of Ireland, Wales and Scotland have ever had as much sway at a UK level, adding: “And what exactly have they done with all that trust, all that political influence? Nothing.

“They have settled down at Westminster instead of settling up for Scotland.

“The world of 2021 is not the world of 2001 or even 2014. Much has happened – Brext, Covid.

“Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday that Covid had made the financial case for independence more challenging.

“She is wrong – these great events, these world events, make the economic and social necessity of Scottish independence overwhelming.”

But in the same speech, Mr Salmond urged his supporters not to attack the SNP, claiming it would be “the most important thing I have to say to you today”.