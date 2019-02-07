Nicola Sturgeon ‘should be reminded of David Cameron’ when pushing for Scottish independence vote

The country’s leading pollster has warned Nicola Sturgeon she risks following a political path set by David Cameron if she pursues a refrerendum she presumes won’t happen.

Professor Sir John Curtice said pushing for IndyRef2 could backfire on the SNP leader in similar fashion to when ex-PM Cameron called for a vote on the UK’s place in Europe.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon addresses an audience on 'Scotland, Brexit and the Future' as part of Georgetown's Institute for Women, Peace and Security's Women World Leaders Week.

The First Minister should instead wait out the Brexit process before deciding whether or not to back a second vote on independence, the Strathclyde University academic said.

Cameron resigned the morning after the Brexit vote in 2016. Many senior Conservatives, including George Osborne, had warned the prime minister of the risks of putting the UK’s EU membership to a vote.

“I guess somebody should remind her that David Cameron called for a referendum he presumed wouldn’t happen and that didn’t work,” Sir John told the Scottish Sun.

“It makes every sense to hang on until we know what the immediate outcome of the Brexit process is going to be.”

The First Minister has faced growing pressure from SNP members to set a date for IndyRef2 in the wake of the growing constitutional crisis surrounding Brexit.

But a recent Panelbase survey found 52 per cent of Scots did not want another independence referendum “in the next few years”.

Sir John continued: “There is a serious chance of another hung parliament and a pretty good chance that the SNP could hold on to what it’s got.

“They might find themselves in the same position the DUP are in now. If that happens, IndyRef2 is on.

“If May doesn’t survive, then the game may change very dramatically which is a good reason for not saying anything.

“The reason Nicola Sturgeon doesn’t want to do it now is that the polls haven’t shifted and, secondly, Brexit is a divisive issue within the SNP.

“They have increased support amongst Remainers but lost support amongst Leavers. The crucial point is it’s not exactly obvious that the SNP and nationalist movement have readied themselves for a referendum that’s going to be called in the immediate future.”

Sir John told The Scotsman last month that recent polls on the issue indicated that Scots ­continue to be divided at around 45 per cent in favour of separation and 55 per cent wanting to remain in the UK – a level unchanged since the result of the independence referendum in September 2014.

In January, Ms Sturgeon issued a rallying cry to supporters to “get out there and make the case” for Scottish independence, and promised to set out a timetable for a second referendum in a “matter of weeks”.

Angus MacNeil, one of the party’s longest-serving MPs, used an appearance on Alex Salmond’s RT chat show to claim “the Scottish people have waited long enough”, while former SNP MP George Kerevan said the First Minster “should be getting on with” another vote.