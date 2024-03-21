Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Nicola Sturgeon is set to play an active role in campaigning for the SNP at the general election.

The former first minister has tried to stay out of the spotlight since being arrested and released without charge as part of Operation Branchform, a police investigation into the SNP finances.

She was also heavily criticised after admitting she had deleted her WhatsApp messages wanted by the UK Covid Inquiry despite previously pledging to hand over all evidence to the investigation.

Ms Sturgeon has been absent from Holyrood for several months and did not campaign during the Rutherglen & Hamilton West by-election, in which Labour defeated the SNP.

But First Minister Humza Yousaf, who has been a close ally of Ms Sturgeon, has suggested that his predecessor is set for a comeback to frontline politics and play a key part in the SNP’s election campaign.

Ms Sturgeon has a stellar record at the ballot box, having won five of the elections she oversaw as leader of the SNP.

Mr Yousaf was asked by Robert Peston on ITV if he would like to see Ms Sturgeon campaign for him and the SNP at the general election.

The First Minister said: “Oh, she definitely will — I’ve got no doubt about that.

“She’s one of the most successful politicians in Europe, she’s got a formidable track record in terms of election victories, why on earth would you not want her to be involved in that election campaign. So I’m certain that she absolutely will be involved in the election campaign, right throughout between now and whenever that general election is called.”

Ms Sturgeon’s last high-profile appearance was her evidence session at the UK Covid Inquiry, when it sat in Edinburgh in January.

During her evidence, the former first minister said there was “a large part of me” that wishes she hadn’t been leading the government during the pandemic.

She added: "But I was, and I wanted to be the best first minister I could be during that period.