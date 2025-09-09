Nicola Sturgeon: 'Scotland has collectively lost its mind' on trans rights

Nicola Sturgeon has said Scotland had “collectively lost its mind” on the issue of trans rights.The former Scottish First Minister also said Sir Keir Starmer must “grow a backbone” on immigration.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland has ‘collectively lost our minds’ on the issue of trans rights, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has claimed.

During a forthright interview in front of an audience in Aberdeen, Ms Sturgeon also said Sir Keir Starmer must “grow a backbone” on immigration and criticised Nigel Farage’s “brittle ego”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sturgeon further predicted the addition of Reform MSPs to Holyrood post the 2026 election could pose a threat to the future of the Scottish parliament itself.

Asked whether the bid to change the Gender Recognition Act had faltered because of the unrealistic demands of the SNP’s legislation, Ms Sturgeon said she “respected those who” disagree with her.

“I don't want to force anybody to believe anything that they don't want to believe,” she added.

“I will make my case, and I'll make it respectfully.

“But I will always push back against the vilification of a minority that are already pretty stigmatised, and there's too much punching down on trans people for my liking right now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SNP government attempted to reform the Gender Recognition Act to introduce the concept of self-identification for trans people.

However, despite the legislation earning the approval of the Holyrood parliament, the Westminster administration issued a Section 35 order to block the law.

It was able to do so because the Scottish legislation interacted with the Equality Act 2010, UK-wide legislation.

Ms Sturgeon added: “Scotland wasn't doing something that had never been done before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We weren't the first in the world to propose this. The Republic of Ireland, our closest neighbour, has had this on the statute book for 10 years.

“Several other countries had already done it.”

The debate became, she added, “more polarising” and toxic “somewhere down the line” and Ms Sturgeon acknowledged partial responsibility for this.

She added: “I think we've collectively kind of lost our minds on this issue.

“Women's rights, trans rights, I will never accept that they are in conflict and that I can be a champion and somebody who advocates and stands up for both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have had journalists for a long time now asking will you apologise for the trans stuff? No, I will not apologise for standing up for trans people.”

On immigration, Ms Sturgeon said her advice for Nigel Farage was to “retire”.

Asked if the rise of populism makes the argument for independence more difficult because of growing unease about nationalism, the former SNP leader said “vigilance” was vital.

“The independence movement has to constantly be reminding people of what we stand for,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “What I worry about right now, it goes way beyond the independence arguments - I am utterly appalled and genuinely deeply, profoundly concerned at even just in the last few weeks or months, how this has accelerated the normalisation in this country of far-right language and rhetoric and attitudes and opinions is terrifying.

“We've got to stand up to that and push back against that.”

She said it was important for politicians on the left to tell voters they understand current financial pressures and why it is “tempting” to turn to hard right politicians such as Mr Farage.

However, Ms Sturgeon added: “What they are saying is the cause of those problems is selling snake oil, and what they are offering as solutions is even more snake oil.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pointing to the cause of fiscal pressures and concerns about immigration as stemming from Brexit, she said: “So much wealth and influence in this country is hoarded by a tiny, tiny minority, and incidentally, Farage is part of that minority, and that's where it suits people like him to turn your head away from the real cause of the problem and say, well, it's not the super wealthy, and it's not the powerful vested interests that are causing this.

“It's the immigrant, it's the gay person. If you're a young man struggling, it's because women's rights have gone too far.”

She said Sir Keir was trying to “emulate Farage” on immigration and, by extension, inadvertently telling voters Mr Farage is correct.

“Have the courage of your convictions,” she added. “Find a backbone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's what politicians of the left need to do, because right now, they're allowing it and the media is complicit in this as well, allowing Farage to set the agenda and shape the narrative.

“If the general election in the UK was tomorrow, Farage would be Prime Minister.”

She went on to say that Mr Farage and his “brittle ego” can be seen off before the next election but politicians on the left must make “an attractive and hopeful” offering to the electorate.

Current polling ahead of the Holyrood election next year suggests Reform UK may have as many as 15 to 20 MSPs in the new parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sturgeon said she was certain Reform will win seats and the next election would form a “battle for the future of Scotland”.

With a mix of a group of Reform MSPs and the Scottish Tory group, she said it was possible there would be a push for the end of the Scottish parliament.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I used to say, ‘Don't be ridiculous, I don't think any party could try to abolish the Scottish Parliament’.

“I'm afraid I no longer believe that.