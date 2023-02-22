Nicola Sturgeon says the views of the next first minister 'matter' amid Kate Forbes controversy

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that the views of the person who replaces her “matter” amid the ongoing row over Kate Forbes’ comments on social issues.

She made the comment to the BBC in response to questions about Ms Forbes who said this week she would have voted against same-sex marriage legislation, and that having children outside of marriage “would be wrong according to my faith”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Scotland is a socially progressive country and I believe that is majority opinion. Whoever is first minister the views that they have on all sorts of issues matter because people look to their first minister to see someone who will stand up for them and their rights and the job of first minister on a daily basis involves responding to things based your positions your values, your outlooks.

"I know all of the candidates well and they are all really talented people and they all offer different things to the job and it is for the SNP to make that decision.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

Ms Forbes is a member of the Free Church of Scotland.

Asked about his opponent’s comments Mr Yousaf – a practising Muslim – said he would not use his faith as a basis for legislating, adding he believes in a Scotland that “celebrates differences, celebrates diversity, celebrates equality”.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney also waded into the controversy, saying he “profoundly” disagrees with Ms Forbes despite his own “deep faith”.

Ms Forbes today took time out reportedly to “reset” her campaign.