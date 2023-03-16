All Sections
Nicola Sturgeon says she has '100 per cent' confidence in SNP leadership race process

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has "100 per cent confidence" in the integrity of the SNP leadership race as she denied the party is in crisis.

By Alistair Grant
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:36 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 13:38 GMT
 Comment

The First Minister said “growing pains for any organisation can be painful but they are important” as she was doorstepped by journalists in the Scottish Parliament.

It comes after two of the three candidates vying to replace Ms Sturgeon as the next SNP leader called for an independent audit of the vote.

Kate Forbes and Ash Regan made the call amid concerns over the transparency and integrity of the ballot process. However, Humza Yousaf, the third candidate, who is seen as the establishment choice, warned against indulging in “baseless smears”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: PA
The SNP's ruling body, the National Executive Committee (NEC), is expected to publish the party's full membership numbers later today after pressure from all three candidates.

Asked if there needed to be an independent auditor, Ms Sturgeon said: "There is an independent company that is overseeing the process."

She said it was the same process that has been used in previous internal elections, including deputy leadership contests.

She added: "The company that is issuing the ballots, overseeing the voting mechanism, counting, verifying the result, is an independent company. I understand the Electoral Reform Society uses this company for its own internal elections, so it's a tried and tested system.

"Apart from the issue about the timing of the publication of the total number of eligible voters, which the NEC I understand will publish later today, I'm not absolutely clear what the specific allegations about the process are."

Asked if the concerns were "Trumpian", Ms Sturgeon said it is incumbent on those raising them to "be specific". She said: "It's a tried and tested system. I have confidence – 100 per cent confidence in the integrity of that system."

Speaking to journalists, Ms Regan reiterated her calls for an independent, third-party observer to oversee the process. However, she failed to set out her specific allegations, despite repeated questions.

