Nicola Sturgeon says she does not think she will speak to Alex Salmond again

The SNP leader said she had not spoken to her predecessor since their relationship broke down in the aftermath of sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

She made the comments during Iain Dale’s All Talk show at the Edinburgh Fringe on Wednesday.

Alex Salmond with Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Mr Salmond, who was first minister between 2007 and 2014, was charged with 14 offences, including attempted rape and sexual assault, in 2019.

He was acquitted of all charges after a high-profile trial in 2020.

The former first minister also won a court battle with the Scottish Government over its handling of claims made against him.

The Government’s botched handling of allegations was the subject of a Holyrood inquiry last year, during which both Ms Sturgeon and her predecessor gave evidence before MSPs.

During an on-stage interview with Mr Dale, Ms Sturgeon was asked if she had been in touch with Mr Salmond or spoken to him.

She replied: “Nope.”

Asked if she thought she ever will, she again replied: “Nope”

Earlier this year, Mr Salmond, who now leads the pro-independence Alba Party, said personal differences with Ms Sturgeon were insignificant compared to the “national cause” of Scotland becoming independent.

He told Sky News: “They’re insignificant compared to the national cause of Scotland becoming independent, to which I and Nicola Sturgeon have devoted our lives.