The First Minister has said Michael Gove’s use of public money meant for covid recovery for party campaigning is a ‘scandal’ after the High Court deemed his actions ‘unlawful.’

Nicola Sturgeon congratulated Ian Blackford, the SNP West Minster group leader, after he called for an enquiry into the misuse of public money by conservative ministers.

The enquiry call comes after Michael Gove the new minister for the Union, ordered officials to use a £560,000 emergency covid contract – originally reserved to tackle the pandemic – to instead conduct political research for conservative constitutional campaigning into Scottish attitudes to the UK union.

Taking to Twitter, Nicola Sturgeon said: "Imagine the (justified) media/opposition outrage if @scotgov had used taxpayers’ money, meant for Covid, to do polling on independence - and ask yourself why this isn’t getting much more attention.

"It’s a scandal - well done to @Ianblackford_MP for raising”

Mr Gove in action was deemed “unlawful” by the High Court last month by giving the publicly funded money to market research firm Public First, according to court reports.

The High Court ruled that the use of the money “gave rise to an apparent bias” due to its links with former colleagues of Dominic Cummings and Mr Gove.

When Mr Blackford raised the issue at PMQs on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was ‘not aware’ of the contract itself.

The Prime Minister said: “I am not aware of the contract to which the honourable gentlemen refers to.

“But what I can say is that the Union and the benefits of the Union have been incalculable throughout the Covid pandemic.”

