Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson future resignation 'far from ideal'

It is understood Boris Johnson will resign as leader of the Conservative Party by October and will remain “caretaker” until then.

The PM will publicly announce his resignation later today, likely before lunchtime after around a third of all MPs who held non-Cabinet ministerial positions at the start of the week resigned.

Reacting to the news, Nicola Sturgeon said: “There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable?”

The First Minister went on to say, the “problem” in Westminster “runs deeper than one individual” as she added: “Boris Johnson was always manifestly unfit to be PM and the Tories should never have elected him leader or sustained him in office for as long as they have.”

Boris Johnson spoke to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.

Sturgeon said no potential Prime Minister candidates would “ever be elected in Scotland” as she said there is “no doubt” independence offers the “real and permanent alternative to Westminster”.

Her comments come after Boris Johnson wrote to Sturgeon on Wednesday, stating he cannot agree that “now is the time” to return an independence referendum.

The Prime Minister said the public expect the Scottish and UK Governments to work “collaboratively” and put issues such as the cost of living and NHS demands first.

The FM added: “My differences with Boris Johnson are many and profound. But leadership is difficult and brings with it many stresses and strains, and so on a personal level I wish him and his family well.”

Andrew Bowie, Scottish Conservative MP said: “We did not have a functioning Government earlier yesterday evening. I am glad the Prime Minister has seen that.

"It’s embarrassing and you feel a sense of shame of having to defend that. He did get Brexit done and he got all the big calls right. There is now relief that the country and the party can move on.”