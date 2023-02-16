The SNP’s ‘special democracy conference’ where it was set to commit to fighting the next general election as a ‘de facto’ referendum has been postponed following Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation.

The news came late on Thursday as it emerged Deputy First Minister John Swinney would not enter the race to become first minister and leader of the SNP.

Mr Swinney ruled himself out as reports emerged that health secretary Humza Yousaf was set to announce a leadership bid.

Members of the SNP’s national executive committee agreed to the leadership contest taking a little over five weeks, with nominations set to close on February 24, and the final voting concluding on Monday, March 27.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after delivering her keynote speech during the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen, Scotland

This also led to the postponement of the ‘special’ conference on the party’s independence strategy which was set to take place on Sunday, March 19.

That will now be delayed, potentially as late as autumn or the end of the parliamentary year in the summer, due to concerns it would have tied the hands of any victorious candidate to a strategy they did not back.

The decision results in the leadership election becoming as much about independence strategy as personality and experience.

In a statement last night, Mr Swinney said: “For the best part of the last 40 years, I have had the privilege of being at the very heart of formulating the strategy of the SNP.

“From a very poor starting point in the 1980s, I am proud to have played my part in building the SNP into a successful party of Government in Scotland with an impressive electoral record.”

But, he added, the SNP needed to “consider carefully” how to pursue its aims after the route to an independence referendum had been blocked.

“To create the space for that fresh perspective to emerge, I have decided not to be a candidate for leadership in the SNP,” he said.

“At this critical moment, I believe there must be an open debate within the SNP about our direction.

“I encourage those who stand for election to bring forward perspectives that anchor the SNP in the mainstream of Scottish politics which is an absolutely critical requirement for the future success of our cause.

“For my part, I will continue to do what I have done since I was 15, and that is to contribute constructively to advance the interests of the SNP, Scotland and the cause of Scottish independence.”

Infighting within the party also spilled out further into the open after firebrand MP and fierce rival of Ms Sturgeon, Joanna Cherry, ruled herself out of contention despite it being highly unlikely any MP would run.

She took to social media to label veteran colleague Pete Wishart one of several “sad old has beens” within the party after he posted “I guess we’ll all just have to live with this crushing news and move on...” after the Edinburgh MP ruled herself out.

Mr Yousaf was said to be poised to declare his candidacy, with reports stating he is “veering that way” and claiming he has support from “some big names”.

The 37-year-old Glasgow MSP has served in government for the majority of his parliamentary career under both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon.

He has been beset by controversy in recent years, however, notably with the Hate Crime Bill in the last parliamentary session. He has suffered from a chaotic and struggling Scottish NHS and so far ridden out demands for his sacking from the opposition, and has long been touted as a potential successor.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman, said it was “astounding the man whose mismanagement of the NHS has left one in seven Scots languishing on waiting lists believes he should fail upward”.

“Incompetent doesn’t begin to cover Humza Yousaf, truly only a man could look at his record and apply for a promotion,” she added.

Ash Regan, the former community safety minister who resigned over the Gender Recognition Reform act, is also expected to run for the top job, though SNP sources have suggested she faces an uphill battle for the victory.

Ms Regan also called for members who have left the party to be readmitted to allow them to vote.

No other SNP figure has formally yet put their name forward, though finance secretary Kate Forbes and constitution secretary Angus Robertson are thought to be among the favourites.

Other potential names include culture minister Neil Gray and environment minister Mairi McAllan.

Nominations formally opened at midnight on Wednesday, the day Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation, and are set to close next Friday, February 24, at noon.

The leadership ballot will then open to all members of the party on a one-member-one-vote basis, running from noon on Monday, March 13, to noon on Monday, March 27.

The national secretary of the SNP, Lorna Finn, will then make the results of the contest public as soon as the result is determined and candidates are informed.

In a statement following the NEC meeting, Ms Finn also confirmed the postponement of the special conference.

She said: “Nicola has been the outstanding politician of this generation. We are very fortunate that she will remain an SNP MSP and a leading campaigner for an independent Scotland.

“But the SNP is full of talented individuals - and they now have the opportunity to put themselves forward and our new leader will lead us into the final phase of Scotland’s journey towards independence.

“Democracy is in crisis in the UK right now, but the SNP and Scotland’s future must and will be decided by the ballot box.

“It would be wrong to have a newly elected leader tied to a key decision on how we deliver democracy in Scotland in the face of continued Westminster intransigence. Therefore, the party’s Special Democracy Conference, previously planned for Sunday, 19 March, is postponed.

“SNP Members - the lifeblood of this party and movement - will be updated in due course on details of a rearranged event once the new party leader is in place.”

Members were set to gather in Edinburgh next month, however, earlier on Thursday senior figures had begun to call for the conference to be delayed until after a leader has been chosen

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said the new leader “should have the opportunity and indeed the space to set out their position, their values and their intentions going forward”.

He added: “I think it’s sensible that we do hit the pause button on that conference and allow the new leader the opportunity to set out their vision.”

The Westminster leader has previously ruled himself out of contention for the role, adding that the next head of the SNP will come from the Holyrood group.

Mr Wishart, one of Nicola Sturgeon’s strongest supporters in Westminster, had warned against any delay to the conference.

He said: “Hope those calling for our conference to be delayed know that they are probably killing the opportunity for the next Westminster referendum to be used as a ‘de facto’ referendum. There simply won’t be the time to organise if there’s any significant delay.”

A row also broke out about who would have the right to vote in the leadership election, with gender critical SNP figures such as Ms Regan and Ms Cherry backing a “moratorium” on those who have left the party in the last few years.

Ms Regan, who backed the postponement of the special conference, said those who left in the last year should be able to rejoin.

A moratorium of two years would allow SNP members who left to join Alex Salmond’s Alba Party to rejoin the party and vote on its leadership.

