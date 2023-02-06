Nicola Sturgeon publishes her tax returns for every year starting from 2014

The most recent return lists a total income of £140,496 from her employment as an MSP and First Minister.
Since April 2009, Scottish ministers have frozen their pay and declined to accept their full salary entitlement, with the remainder going towards public spending.
The SNP said this meant the First Minister would forgo more than £27,000 of her salary in the current financial year.
Ms Sturgeon said: “I previously committed to being open and transparent to the people of Scotland about my own earnings. Today’s publication makes good on that commitment.
“These documents show clearly that my sole source of income is my job as First Minister – the office which I have the immense privilege of holding. I hope other party leaders, including the Prime Minister, will follow suit in an effort to promote transparency in public office.”