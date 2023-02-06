Nicola Sturgeon publishes her tax returns for every year starting from 2014

Nicola Sturgeon’s tax returns for the years dating back to 2014 have been published by the SNP.

The most recent return lists a total income of £140,496 from her employment as an MSP and First Minister.

Since April 2009, Scottish ministers have frozen their pay and declined to accept their full salary entitlement, with the remainder going towards public spending.

The SNP said this meant the First Minister would forgo more than £27,000 of her salary in the current financial year.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: PA

Ms Sturgeon said: “I previously committed to being open and transparent to the people of Scotland about my own earnings. Today’s publication makes good on that commitment.