Nicola Sturgeon promises to 'protect vulnerable' in New Year's message

Nicola Sturgeon has promised her Government “will keep doing everything we can” for the most vulnerable people in the country in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Nicola Sturgeon delivering her New Year's message.

In a New Year message, the First Minister said the Scottish Government would make tackling poverty the priority.

She also stressed that, despite challenges being faced by people across the country, there was still “much to look forward to in the year ahead”.

“As we look ahead now to 2023, I can promise you that the Scottish Government will keep doing everything we can for those who need it most right now – while also looking to the longer term with optimism and resolve,” she said.

“We will prioritise resources to tackle poverty – especially child poverty.

“The Scottish Child Payment – which was increased and extended last month – now benefits more than 400,000 children, helping give them the best start in life that every young person deserves.

“We will also do everything we can to support our precious public services, helping the NHS in particular recover from the pandemic and get services back on track.”

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross reflected on the pandemic, saying “people across Scotland will be able to ring in the New Year with their friends and family in the traditional loud and lively fashion”.

“As festivities take place across the country, I’d like to express my thanks to all the key workers who are not celebrating but are instead working to keep the country safe this Hogmanay,” he added.

“They work tirelessly throughout the year and continue to work hard today while the rest of us continue to enjoy the holiday period.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said families this year had experienced “considerable anxiety” but added “our communities – as always – have come together and done their best to tackle these hardships head-on”.

“I am determined that next year can be a better one for all of those struggling – a year filled with empathy, unity and hope,” he added.

“Let’s deliver the change that we want to see.

