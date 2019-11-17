Nicola Sturgeon plans to help Scottish households save on energy bills

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will unveil SNP plans to help households save hundreds of pounds on their energy bills on a campaign visit to East Renfrewshire.

Ms Sturgeon joined Kirsten Oswald, SNP candidate for East Renfrewshire, to meet voters and activists at Cafe Roma in Clarkston on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chairman Alex Cole-Hamilton and Edinburgh North and Leith candidate Bruce Wilson will be canoeing down the Water of Leith helping clear up plastic to highlight the party's commitment to improving the environment and developing a sustainable future.

Scottish Conservatives will be campaigning in Glasgow.

Speaking ahead of the visit to East Renfrewshire, Ms Sturgeon said: "If elected, SNP MPs will push for legislation to tackle some of the financial pressures facing families, and which are being made worse by Brexit, including bringing forward a scheme to help households save hundreds of pounds on their energy bills.

"With households spending around 30 billion on gas and electricity each year - an average of around £1,123 - the introduction of a national switching service will help to alleviate some of the financial strains facing households and to ensure people get the best deal possible."