All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
4 hours ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
4 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
5 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
6 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
7 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Nicola Sturgeon photographed smiling after completing driving lesson

Nicola Sturgeon has been photographed smiling near her Glasgow home after finishing a driving lesson.

By Dale Miller
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST
 Comment

The former first minister was captured on camera in Uddingston as she climbed out of a blue four-door car.

Ms Sturgeon had previously described learning to drive as being "part and parcel of the next phase of life".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said getting behind the wheel was about "achieving a bit of personal freedom that I have chosen not to have to the same extent" while pursuing a political career.

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives home in Uddingston, Glasgow after a driving lesson. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA WireFormer Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives home in Uddingston, Glasgow after a driving lesson. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives home in Uddingston, Glasgow after a driving lesson. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The former SNP leader is continuing the lessons as calls mount for her to be suspended from the SNP amid the police investigation into the party’s finances.

There are growing fears among SNP figures that Ms Sturgeon will be arrested. Her husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell and the party’s former treasurer Colin Beattie have both been arrested and subsequently released, “pending further investigation”.

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives home in Uddingston, Glasgow after a driving lesson. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA WireFormer Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives home in Uddingston, Glasgow after a driving lesson. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives home in Uddingston, Glasgow after a driving lesson. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Related topics:Nicola SturgeonGlasgowSNPPeter MurrellColin BeattieUddingston
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.