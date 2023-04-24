Nicola Sturgeon has been photographed smiling near her Glasgow home after finishing a driving lesson.

The former first minister was captured on camera in Uddingston as she climbed out of a blue four-door car.

Ms Sturgeon had previously described learning to drive as being "part and parcel of the next phase of life".

She said getting behind the wheel was about "achieving a bit of personal freedom that I have chosen not to have to the same extent" while pursuing a political career.

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives home in Uddingston, Glasgow after a driving lesson. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The former SNP leader is continuing the lessons as calls mount for her to be suspended from the SNP amid the police investigation into the party’s finances.

There are growing fears among SNP figures that Ms Sturgeon will be arrested. Her husband and former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell and the party’s former treasurer Colin Beattie have both been arrested and subsequently released, “pending further investigation”.