Nicola Sturgeon passes driving test first time

The former first minister posted the news to Instagram
By Amy Watson
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
The former first minister shared the news on Instagram. Photo: Nicola Sturgeon/Instagram
The former first minister shared the news on Instagram. Photo: Nicola Sturgeon/Instagram

Nicola Sturgeon has passed her driving test, less than a year after leaving Bute House.

The former first minister quit in March, with one of her goals to learn to drive.

On Monday, Ms Sturgeon posted a photo of herself and her driving instructor to Instagram, announcing she had passed her test.

“So this happened today – at the tender age of 53, I passed my driving test (first time!!!),” she said in the caption.

“I couldn’t have done it without my brilliant instructor Andy MacFarlane of Caledonian Learner Driver Training.

“It was really important to me, as a 53-year-old former FM, not just to have an excellent teacher but someone I could trust and feel comfortable with – Andy was all of that and more.

“The whole experience has taken me well out of any notion of a comfort zone, but hopefully proves that it’s never too late in life to do something new.”

