The former first minister posted the news to Instagram

The former first minister shared the news on Instagram. Photo: Nicola Sturgeon/Instagram

Nicola Sturgeon has passed her driving test, less than a year after leaving Bute House.

The former first minister quit in March, with one of her goals to learn to drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, Ms Sturgeon posted a photo of herself and her driving instructor to Instagram, announcing she had passed her test.

“So this happened today – at the tender age of 53, I passed my driving test (first time!!!),” she said in the caption.

“I couldn’t have done it without my brilliant instructor Andy MacFarlane of Caledonian Learner Driver Training.

“It was really important to me, as a 53-year-old former FM, not just to have an excellent teacher but someone I could trust and feel comfortable with – Andy was all of that and more.