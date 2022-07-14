Nicola Sturgeon 'open to negotiation' on her independence referendum plans

The First Minister said she will be “open to a negotiation, and in any negotiation you have to be prepared to compromise”.

However, she stressed she would not allow “Scottish democracy to be the prisoner of a UK prime minister”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came as Ms Sturgeon launched the second paper in a series aimed at making a fresh case for Scotland to leave the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh to launch a second independence paper.

The new document focuses on the “key democratic considerations”.

Ms Sturgeon said the UK is facing a “shift to the right” in politics whoever becomes the next prime minister.

With the Conservative Party currently in the process of electing a successor to Boris Johnson, the First Minister hit out at the “democratic deficit” facing voters north of the border.

Asked if she would welcome the new prime minister with an open mind and if she is willing to compromise on her plans for a second referendum, Ms Sturgeon said: “When we had the agreement in principle with David Cameron [ahead of the 2014 referendum], that we would have a section 30 order to put beyond doubt the ability of the Scottish Parliament to legislate, we had a negotiation.

"And we didn’t get everything we wanted out of that negotiation – nor did David Cameron’s Government.

"I suppose I have been part of a process where compromise has actually been at its heart.

"So in principle, yes, in terms of the detail, I will be open to a negotiation, and in any negotiation you have to be prepared to compromise.

"What I will not compromise on is the principle of people in Scotland getting the opportunity to cast their votes and make their views known on independence.”

She said the “best option” was still to seek agreement with the UK Government.

Ms Sturgeon added: “If the new prime minister is open to that, I will be open to sitting down and in the spirit of compromise, seeking to come to an agreement.”

However, she stressed: “I’m not going to allow Scottish democracy to be the prisoner of a UK prime minister, and that is a point of principle.”