The SNP leader insisted that “only independence can strengthen and embed democracy in Scotland”.

She spoke out as she launched the second paper in a series, aimed at making a “refreshed” case for independence.

Her comments came after Boris Johnson – who she described as a “Prime Minister with no democratic endorsement” from Scotland – rejected her call for Holyrood to have the power to hold a second referendum.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks at a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh to launch a second independence paper.

With the Tories now hunting for a successor for Mr Johnson, the First Minister said he would be replaced with “another prime minister Scotland hasn’t voted for”.

The new paper published by the Scottish Government, as part of the Building a Better Scotland series, focuses on democracy, Ms Sturgeon said.

Speaking to journalists at Bute House, she said it “exposes the the significant and increasing democratic deficit Scotland suffers as part of the union”.

The First Minister insisted: “Only independence can strengthen and embed democracy in Scotland, and so provide a secure foundation from which to overcome challenges and fulfil our potential.”

However, she added: “The change of Tory leader seems virtually certain to be accompanied by a shift even further to the right.

“That means a shift even further away from the mainstream of Scottish opinion and values.”

She raised the prospect the contest to replace Mr Johnson as PM could result in a “race to the bottom on tax, cuts to public services and support for families, more posturing over Brexit hurting businesses and trade” as well as the “abandonment of the fight against climate change”.

She continued: “We may be just a few days into this Tory leadership contest but it is already crystal clear the issues Scotland is focused on – tackling child poverty, supporting NHS recovery, building a fairer economy and making aa just transition to net zero -will be hindered not helped by who ever becomes prime minister in the weeks ahead.”

Voters in Scotland have “repeatedly” returned a majority of MSPs who support independence, Ms Sturgeon said, but added that this was “treated as immaterial” by Westminster.

“You don’t have to be a supporter of independence to know that that is not democracy,” she added.

Scotland’s democratic deficit has “existed over decades”, the First Minister said, adding that while devolution had helped to mitigate the situation, it had not removed it entirely.

Speaking about how “out of sync” Westminster is with Scotland, Ms Sturgeon went on: “Not once in my entire lifetime have the Tories won a majority, or even a plurality of seats in Scotland.

“Yet for around two thirds of my lifetime Scotland has had Tory prime ministers and policies. That is not democracy.”

As a result of this she claimed Scotland had “austerity, Brexit, anti immigration measures” imposed when these were not supported by voters north of the border.

Since 2016, Westminster has legislated against the “express wishes of Holyrood” on seven occasions, Nicola Sturgeon said, as she hit out at a system which sees “ultimate power retained by Westminster”.

She described independence as being the “only credible route” for “renewing and securing democracy in Scotland” and “ensuring we get governments we vote for”.

The First Minister, who has set out plans to hold a second referendum in October 2023, added: “Offering Scotland the choice of independence, particularly in the context we are in today is essential.”

She argued that Westminster “must not and will not be allowed” to block the “right” of Scots “to have our say on independence”.

Ms Sturgeon added: “While we hope and plan for a referendum, this should also be clear: if a referendum is blocked by Westminster we will put the choice to the people of Scotland in the general election.