Nicola Sturgeon indicates she will not replicate UK tax cuts for high earners

The First Minister slammed last week’s mini-budget as “morally repugnant and fiscally disastrous” as she insisted Scotland will continue to have a “progressive tax system”.

It comes after UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced the scrapping of the top rate of income tax for those earning £150,000 a year or more, as well as a cut in the basic rate to 19p in the pound.

The measures do not apply in Scotland, where control over income tax rates and bands is devolved.

Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

If the Scottish Government does not follow suit, everyone earning more than £14,732 will pay more income tax in Scotland compared to the rest of the UK.

Someone on £30,000 would pay £195.80 more next year, while those on £50,000 would pay £1,863.40 more.

High earners in Scotland would pay an additional rate of 46 per cent on earnings of more than £150,000, while those in the rest of the UK would pay 40 per cent.

This means someone earning £200,000 would pay £6,045.80 more, according to the Chartered Institute of Taxation.

The markets have reacted negatively to Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget, with sterling falling to its lowest level against the US dollar in history.

Speaking to Bauer Media on a visit to Graham’s dairy in Bridge of Allan, near Stirling, Ms Sturgeon said: "Not to invest in the overall health and wellbeing of the country, but to make a relatively small number of already rich people even richer – it’s morally indefensible, it’s morally abhorrent what the Chancellor outlined on Friday, but as we’re seeing in real time it is also fiscally reckless.

"It’s going to lead to higher interest rates, which will hit mortgage payers, it will hit people with other debt repayments. And it’d going to continue to fuel inflation, which makes the cost-of-living crisis worse.

"It is hard to exaggerate the damage that this UK Government is doing right now.

"The House of Commons, in my view, should be recalled immediately to get some order around this, before this Prime Minister and Chancellor do any more damage to the UK economy.”

She added: “I find it really impossible to get my head round the fact that we have a budget from the UK Government that everybody, apart from the most tribal Tory supporters, thinks was a serious mistake, morally repugnant and fiscally disastrous, but somehow the Scottish Government should just follow suit and make all the same mistakes.

"We will not do that. We will take decisions, carefully, that are about helping those who need it most, continuing to have a progressive tax system and continuing to take the kind of actions … that are about building an economy that is diverse, healthy and sustainable for the longer term.

"And the route to that is not cutting tax in a hefty way for the very wealthiest in society.

"So we’ll take careful, sensible decisions, and the fact that they’re sensible will put them in stark contrast to what we’ve seen from the Chancellor in recent days.”

Earlier, one of Scotland's leading lawyers said he would have to "consider" moving to England if the widening income tax gap is not addressed.

Roddy Dunlop KC, Dean of the Faculty of Advocates, tweeted: "I’ve lived in Scotland all my days. I love this place. I do not want to leave. But if there is this level of tax difference, I’d have to consider it. Northumberland is nice, apparently."

He described a tax gap of 6 per cent as "madness" and said it would put off higher earners from moving to Scotland.

He said: "Why would they, when even those properly devoted to the country are considering their options?"