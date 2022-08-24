Nicola Sturgeon: 'I consider myself British as well as Scottish'

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The First Minister said identity is a “complex thing” and stressed an independent Scotland would still be part of the British Isles.

She made the comments during an on-stage conversation with the journalist Graham Spiers at the Edinburgh Fringe on Wednesday.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/WPA pool/Getty Images

Ms Sturgeon was asked by a member of the audience about winning hearts and minds over to independence.

Speaking at The Stand's New Town Theatre, she said politicians have to try to “communicate with people in an open and straightforward and human way”.

She said: “It’s about trying to, I suppose, make the argument for independence on the basis of what it is as opposed to how people characterise it.

"So, this might surprise people, but do you know I consider myself British as well as Scottish.

"British is an identity that comes from being part of the British Isles.

"An independent Scotland will still be part of the British Isles.

"People talk about independence sometimes as if we’re going to cut ourselves off and float away up into the North Sea.

"We’ll still be part of the British Isles. An independent Scotland would still be part of the British–Irish Council that I go to right now as First Minister.

"Identity is a complex thing. Many people live in Scotland, are as Scottish as I am, but will have a very proud Pakistani or Indian or African identity.