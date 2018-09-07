Nicola Sturgeon hints at defying parliament on P1 tests

Nicola Sturgeon has signalled that the Scottish Government would push ahead with controversial testing for primary one pupils even if Holyrood votes against it.

Ms Sturgeon was asked by Lib Dem Tavish Scott at First Minister’s Questions if she would accept the Scottish Parliament’s decision if MSPs opposed it. The First Minister defended the tests.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We will continue to make the case for what we are doing. I think it is important to take a calm look at this. Assessments are not new in Scottish education...The assessments provide important diagnostic information to inform teacher judgement on how children are developing and I think that is important.

“This is about ensuring that we get best possible help to children as early as possible, which is an important part of raising standards in our schools and closing the attainment gap.“

Mr Scott said: “Opposition parties are united in their belief that tests of 4 and 5-year-old girls and boys in Primary One is utterly ineffectual.

“It’s outrageous that the First Minister could even contemplate ignoring the results of such a vote.”