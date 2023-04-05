"Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland's action or intentions.

All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
21 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
4 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
5 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
8 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
12 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
13 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Nicola Sturgeon had 'no prior knowledge' of husband's arrest as Murrell released without charge

Peter Murrell has been released from custody without charge tonight as his wife, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, issued a statement saying she had ‘no prior knowledge’ of his arrest.

By Alison Campsie
Published 5th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 20:21 BST

Mr Murrell, who was arrested as a suspect at 7.45am this morning, was released from custody at 6.57pm.

The police investigation into SNP party finances continues and a report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Murrell’s release came shortly after former first minister Nicola Sturgeon released as statement through a spokesperson.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell pictured in June last year at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London. Ms Sturgeon has said she had no prior knowledge of Mr Murrell's arrest as part of an investigation into SNP finances this morning (Wednesday). PIC: PAFormer First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell pictured in June last year at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London. Ms Sturgeon has said she had no prior knowledge of Mr Murrell's arrest as part of an investigation into SNP finances this morning (Wednesday). PIC: PA
Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell pictured in June last year at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London. Ms Sturgeon has said she had no prior knowledge of Mr Murrell's arrest as part of an investigation into SNP finances this morning (Wednesday). PIC: PA

A statement said: "It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation.

"Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland's action or intentions.

"Ms Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required however at this time no such request has been made."

Mr Murrell, a former SNP chief executive, was taken into police custody in connection with an investigation into the political party's funding and finances.

Police have been seen scouring the back garden of the couple’s home after his arrest with officers also entering SNP offices in Edinburgh.

Mr Murrell, who married the former party leader in 2010, stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.

Nicola SturgeonSNPPolicePolice ScotlandEdinburgh