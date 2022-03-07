Nicola Sturgeon voiced her disagreement after JK Rowling said Scotland’s gender recognition process reform would “harm the most vulnerable women in society”.

The long-awaited Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill was tabled at Parliament on Thursday as MSPs were urged to take a ‘respectful tone’ during considerations of the reform.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Obtaining a GRC means a trans person is legally recognised in their acquired gender, and can obtain a new birth certificate showing that gender.

The First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said she ‘fundamentally disagrees’ with the author JK Rowling who said the new gender recognition process reform “will harm the most vulnerable in society”.

The current gender recognition process means applicants have to be medically diagnosed as having gender dysphoria, go through a minimum two year process and be aged over 18.

Reform introduced mean trans people will no longer need to provide medical reports or evidence, and the process will be quicker and made available to those aged 16 and over.

In a tweet, JK Rowling said: "The law @NicolaSturgeon's trying to pass in Scotland will harm the most vulnerable women in society: those seeking help after male violence/rape and incarcerated women.

"Statistics show that imprisoned women are already far more likely to have been previously abused.”

Yet, the First Minister said she ‘fundamentally disagreed’ when asked if she agreed with Rowling over whether the reform “will harm the most vulnerable in society”.

Ms Sturgeon said she had not read the tweet, however, said Rowling is “clearly free to express her opinion”.

She said: “This is about an existing process by which people can legally change their gender and it’s about making that process less traumatic and inhumane for trans people – one of the most stigmatised minorities in our society."

Ms Sturgeon added: "It doesn’t give trans people any more rights nor does it take away from women any of the current existing rights under the Equality Act."

"There was a plea [in parliament] to have a debate that was civilised, that was respectful of different opinions but that didn’t give inadvertently sucker to those – and I’m not describing anybody like JK Rowling or anyone else in this way for the avoidance of doubt – to exploit this issue for purposes of prejudice and transphobia.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.