The UK Covid Inquiry heard neither Ms Sturgeon nor her former deputy John Swinney kept messages

A hearing of the UK Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh heard the former first minister deleted messages “in routine tidying up of inboxes or changes of phones”.

Ms Sturgeon had previously refused to clarify to journalists whether she deleted messages, while insisting she had “nothing to hide”.

Jamie Dawson KC, counsel to the inquiry, made reference to a document provided by the Scottish Government about the retention of WhatsApp messages.

He said: “Under the box ‘Nicola Sturgeon’, it says that messages were not retained, they were deleted in routine tidying up of inboxes or changes of phones, unable to retrieve messages.

“What that tends to suggest is at the time a request was made, Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister of Scotland had retained no messages whatsoever in connection with her management of the pandemic.”

The Inquiry was also told John Swinney, the deputy first minister, had deleted his Covid messages.

Mr Dawson said: “His position was that messages would have been deleted by auto-delete function or by themselves manually deleted them as they do on a regular basis. So the former deputy first minister’s position appears to be that he had messages set up on an auto-delete function.”

Lesley Fraser, the director general corporate of the Scottish Government, said Ms Sturgeon “would have worked with her private office in order to ensure that her views and instructions were clearly understood”.

A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon previously said: “In the interests of everyone who has been impacted by the Covid pandemic, Nicola is committed to full transparency to both the UK and Scottish Covid inquiries.

