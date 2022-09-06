Nicola Sturgeon 'expected to announce rent freeze' to help with cost of living

The First Minister will reportedly unveil the move as part of her Programme for Government in Holyrood.

She previously pledged to take “every action” at the Scottish Government’s disposal to help people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba has been pushing for a rent freeze.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

She said: "We have the most right wing Tory government at Westminster since the Thatcher years, with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss openly stating that she supports 'Thatcherite' 1980s style tax cuts for the wealthiest.

"Against this backdrop, it's welcome that the First Minister appears to be planning to introduce a rent freeze.

"If the Scottish Government had not used its overall majority to block my proposal for a rent freeze earlier this year, the most hard pressed in our communities could already have had a month of relief from increases imposed by landlords.

"However, with the cost of living and energy bills crisis skyrocketing, there is now a chance for SNP and Green MSPs to unite with Labour against the Tories, by introducing a rent freeze to support struggling tenants.”