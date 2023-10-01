All Sections
Nicola Sturgeon dismisses rumours about state of marriage to Peter Murrell

The First Minister said she will be married ‘for a long time to come’
Alistair Grant
By Alistair Grant
Published 1st Oct 2023, 15:35 BST
Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed rumours about the state of her marriage to Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive.

The ex-first minister insisted: “We're still married and we will be married for a long time to come.”

Rumours their relationship was under strain have been growing since Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell were arrested as part of the police investigation into the SNP’s finances. Both were released without charge.

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty ImagesNicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Ms Sturgeon made the latest comments in a podcast interview with TV presenter and former Tory MP Gyles Brandreth, which will be released on Friday.

Elsewhere, she opened up about her childhood and the miscarriage she suffered in 2010. She said: “I didn't speak about it at the time but a few years later I spoke about the miscarriage, because for a woman in politics who doesn't have children, you get asked that question a lot.

“I always made the observation that Alex Salmond doesn't have children. I don't think he's ever been asked that question, because he's a man. Why would he be asked that question? The reason I spoke out about it is to make the point. Is it a regret? It's a very simple question that doesn't have a simple answer.”

Ms Sturgeon added: "There have been times where I've not wanted kids and other times I thought, yeah, it might be nice. Then there was the period where we decided we did and it didn't happen.

“Is it a regret? I wish I hadn't had the miscarriage. I've always thought it was a girl. I've no idea why but I've always described the child I lost as ‘she’. She would be in her early teens now, probably causing me all sorts of grief.”

The Rosebud podcast with Gyles Brandreth is released every Friday and focuses on the first memories and experiences of celebrity guests. Ms Sturgeon, who grew up in Ayrshire, spoke of her first kiss with her first boyfriend, Sparky.

"He was very good-looking in those days,” she said. “I've not seen him for many years. Sparky was a lovely boy - apologies if you are listening to this, Sparky, you were a lovely boy.”

Related topics:Nicola SturgeonPeter MurrellAlex SalmondFirst MinisterSNPGyles Brandreth
