Nicola Sturgeon demands talks with Theresa May over Brexit ‘failures’

Nicola Sturgeon has today written to Theresa May demanding “meaningful discussions” to find a way out of the Brexit impasse.

The First Minister accused Mrs May of freezing out pro-remain supporters resulting in a “failure” to bring the country together and the Government’s 232-vote Brexit defeat last night.

The SNP leader is travelling to London ahead of today’s “no confidence” vote in the Government which will be backed by her MPs.

And she warned Mrs May must now agree to face to face talks with the leaders of the devolved administrations following the rejection by the House of Commons of the UK Government’s deal on the Withdrawal Agreement and future relationship with the EU,

Ms Sturgeon’d letter to the Prime Minister states: “You have reached out only to those who supported exit and most often to those who advocated a hard Brexit, outside the Single Market and Customs Union.

“As a result your Government has now clearly failed to bring the country together in support of your proposed deal.

“It is time to recognise that reality and change course, starting with a new approach which seeks to find a way forward by genuinely involving the four nations of the UK.”

The Prime Minister has taken no account of the views of Scots who voted overwhelmingly to Remain, the letter adds.

The First Minister states: “I am writing to call for a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee (Plenary). I understand the First Minister of Wales is making a similar call.

“It is important, contrary to our experience of the past two and a half years, that such a meeting must be more than window dressing. Urgent and meaningful discussions are needed in the next days to agree a way forward which can command a majority in the House of Commons, and which has the confidence and support of the devolved administrations.”

The Scottish Government wants to see the Article 50 prcess extended which would delay the UK’s EU departure beyond the end of March and for a second EU referendum to be held.