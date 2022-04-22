Nicola Sturgeon defends putting indyref in local election manifesto

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she departs after attending the Scottish National Party (SNP) manifesto launch on April 22, 2022 in Greenock

Ms Sturgeon said the cost-of-living crisis and local services were at the forefront of her party’s manifesto.

However, a key pledge also states local councillors will back the Scottish Government’s plans to hold a second independence referendum during the first half of this parliamentary term.

The public could be asked to decide on the constitution issue by the end of 2023, Ms Sturgeon said.

When asked if it was appropriate for local councillors to campaign for independence during an election where local issues such as cleansing services and schools should be the priority, Ms Sturgeon said: “The manifesto is very clear that the priority for SNP councillors will be the cost-of-living crisis and local services.

“But I don’t think it is going to surprise anybody that SNP councillors will support the Scottish Government’s proposals for a referendum in the first half of this parliament.

“And of course, that is a mandate that was won at the election last year and one that therefore democratically I have not just a determination to but arguably a duty to proceed with because that’s what I put to people in the election last year.”

Elected SNP representatives will also work with the Scottish Government to build a National Care Service that improves the way care and support is delivered for people who use community health and social care, the manifesto states.

But the plans for a National Care Service have caused concern with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) over fears it could diminish the power of local health boards.