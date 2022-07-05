Nicola Sturgeon declares end is 'nigh' for Boris Johnson after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resignations

Mr Sunak has resigned as chancellor, telling the Prime Minister that standards in Government are “worth fighting for”.

The Chancellor resigned shortly after 6pm on Tuesday evening, shortly after health secretary Sajid Javid.

Ms Sturgeon said “the whole rotten lot” in Mr Johnson’s Westminster government should go.

And SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford declared the resignation of Mr Sunak and Mr Javid represented the “end for Boris Johnson”.

The First Minister said: “Feels like end might be nigh for Johnson – not a moment too soon.

“Notable tho that the resigning ministers were only prepared to go when they were lied to – they defended him lying to public.

Nicola Sturgeon attends First Minister's Questions. Picture: Fraser Bremner - Pool/Getty Images

“The whole rotten lot need to go. And needs the permanent alternative of independence.”

Mr Blackford said: “This is the end for Boris Johnson. Tory MPs should have got rid of him months ago – and it speaks volumes they are only acting now out of self-interest and fear they will lose their seats at the next election.”

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber added: “Westminster is in constant crisis. Whoever replaces Boris Johnson, Scotland will still be stuck with a Tory government we didn’t vote for imposing Brexit, austerity cuts and damaging policies we don’t support.