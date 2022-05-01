Nicola Sturgeon claims sexism in politics is 'getting worse' and puts women off standing for election

The First Minister suggested things were so bad it was putting women off standing for election.

She was speaking following the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish for twice watching pornography in the Commons.

Appearing on Sky News, Ms Sturgeon said: "It's a massive problem and it's not getting better yet. In fact, in some ways it is getting worse.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon said politics in Scotland was getting worse

"I think social media has made it worse. I am very conscious of the impact that has on younger women."

Confronted over the allegations of sexual misconduct in Westminster, including those against SNP MP Patrick Grady, the First Minister said she didn’t know the status of the investigation.

She said: "The process is underway. I have not seen any findings and I'm not trying to dodge this, it is important that the process is allowed to proceed.

"What I will say is I think parties cannot simply throw stones when it is people in other parties who are being found guilty of these kind of things.

"We all need to apply these standards to ourselves and I will not shy away from that."

It came as Anum Qaisar, who was elected SNP MP for Airdrie and Shotts in May last year, revealed she was told by opposition MPs which men to avoid in Parliament.

She explained that a former Conservative minister approached her at a parliamentary event after noticing she was uncomfortable with a male politician being “too cavalier”.

Ms Qaisar said: “Despite the fact we have this horrific, toxic culture in Westminster, it’s women looking after women.

“Since I joined Parliament, I’ve been taken aside by female MPs to warn me about some male MPs who say ‘actually, Anum, you’re probably better off staying away from X, Y and Z’.

“In my situation, I was at a parliamentary event and a certain male MP made a beeline for me. I started to feel really uncomfortable because he was being far too over-cavalier.