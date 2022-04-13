Nicola Sturgeon calls Douglas Ross's stance on Boris Johnson 'the lowest of the low'

Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

The First Minister said using the war in Ukraine as a reason why the Prime Minister should stay in office was “the lowest of the low”.

It comes after Mr Ross said it would not be right to remove Mr Johnson “at this time” after the Prime Minister was fined for breaking Covid rules.

The Scottish Conservative leader said: "I think instability with the change of our leader right now would be the worst possible thing in terms of our efforts against the Russian aggression and it would be the best possible thing for Vladmir Putin.

"But I do not detract in any way from people who take a different point of view."

Speaking to Bauer Media, Ms Sturgeon said: "We had Tory MPs trotted out to say that this was no different from teachers and nurses going to the staff room at the end of a shift for a drink.

"I'm sorry, teachers and nurses did not do that at the height of lockdown and it's insulting to suggest that they did.

"And then, perhaps the lowest of the low, the use of the horror and suffering of people in Ukraine as a reason why Boris Johnson should stay in office.

"Douglas Ross has in some ways been leading that particular line and how he can look himself in the mirror in doing so, let alone look anybody in Scotland in the eye, is beyond me.

"At a time of real, serious issues for the UK to confront, surely it's all the more important that the incumbent in Number 10 is a Prime Minister who can lead with moral authority."