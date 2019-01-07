Nicola Sturgeon: Brexit strengthens case for Scottish independence

Nicola Sturgeon has said the case for Scottish independence would become “all the stronger” if MPs failed to secure a second vote on the UK’s membership of the EU with the prospect of a hard Brexit looming.

The First Minister reiterated her party’s support for a second European referendum as “Scotland’s voice had not been listened to first time around”.

Nicola Sturgeon said SNP MPs would vote for a second EU referendum if given the chance

But she conceded it was far from certain there was currently a majority for such a vote among MPs, unless Labour “stopped prevaricating” and backed one.

The SNP leader was speaking following the publication of a cross-party letter by MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit.

Theresa May is intensifying efforts to win over her Brexit critics and seek fresh guarantees from Brussels ahead of next week’s crunch vote on her deal.

The Prime Minister acknowledged she was “still working on” getting further assurances from the European Union to address concerns about the backstop measure aimed at preventing a hard border with Ireland.

But Ms Sturgeon insisted the best plan was to hold another vote on EU membership.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, she said: “If we do get a majority for another EU referendum, SNP MPs will, as we did in advance of the 2016 referendum, put forward proposals that would ensure that Scotland’s voice could be heard. We put forward a proposal last time round that said the UK could not leave the EU unless all four nations voted for that. We would seek to do that again.”

When challenged that such a proposal would likely to be voted down in the Commons, the SNP leader said: “That is possibly the case but we will make the argument for it. If we have another referendum, and I hope the vote, UK-wide, would be to remainm, but if we have the same result, and I can’t guarentee that wouldn’t be the case, then it simply underlines the postiton that I think became evident after 2016 - that Scotland’s interests cannot be protected within the current set-up in the UK.

“As all of the events in the last couple of years have done, it makes the case for Scotland to be an independent country, in charge of our destiny, all the stronger.”

The First Minister denied the consequence of voting against Mrs May’s plan was a no deal Brexit. She added: “Absolutely not. There is no reason whatsoever that should be the case.

“There is clearly no majority in the House of Commons for the UK to crash out without a deal.”

Good Morning Scotland host Gary Robertson also asked Ms Sturgeon whether the route to a second referendum on Scottish independence would be for the SNP to campaign on the issue ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections.

She said: “I won’t get any further on timing (on a second referendum) because I’ve said I will wait until this phase (of Brexit) concludes. What I will say is that everything that has happened over the last couple of years, from Scotland’s facing exit from the EU to every reasonable effort at comprosmise being spurned, all of that has strengthend the case for Scotland to be independent.”