Nicola Sturgeon backs Theresa May as Russian diplomats expelled

Nicola Sturgeon has backed the Prime Minister’s “proportionate but firm response” after the UK expelled 23 Russian diplomats following Theresa May’s claim Vladimir Putin’s government was “culpable” for a chemical weapons attack on British soil.

Twenty-three Russian diplomats identified as undeclared intelligence agents have been given a week to leave the UK, and no Royals or ministers will attend the football World Cup in Russia this summer.

Mrs May said the government would take immediate action to "dismantle the Russian espionage network in the UK" and impose new sanctions on foreign agents who pose a threat to Britain.

The UN Security Council will meet tonight to discuss an international response to the UK's accusation that Russia has committed an "unlawful use of force", although Moscow's veto is likely to block any significant action.

The Russian government ignored a UK ultimatum to explain by midnight on Tuesday its involvement in the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on 4 March with a deadly nerve agent. Both victims and a police officer who came to their aid remain in a serious condition in hospital.

Addressing the House of Commons, Mrs May said: “It was right to offer Russia the opportunity to provide an explanation, but their response has demonstrated complete disdain for the gravity of these events.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

“They have provided no credible explanation that could suggest they lost control of their nerve agent.

“No explanation as to how this agent came to be used in the United Kingdom; no explanation as to why Russia has an undeclared chemical weapons programme in contravention of international law.

“Instead they have treated the use of a military grade nerve agent in Europe with sarcasm, contempt and defiance.”

The Prime Minister added: “There is no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian State was culpable for the attempted murder of Mr Skripal and his daughter - and for threatening the lives of other British citizens in Salisbury, including Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey.

“This represents an unlawful use of force by the Russian State against the United Kingdom.”

In addition to the expulsions and the suspension of high-level bilateral contact, which will result in the cancellation of a planned visit by the Russian Foreign Minister, Mrs May said new measures will extend powers to stop foreign agents at the border who deemed to be a risk to the UK. Exiting powers only apply to terror suspects.

The Prime Minister signaled that the government will accept calls for the UK to adopt measures contained in the US Magnitsky Act, which will create new powers to crack down on the travel and assets of Russians accused of human rights abuses.

Nicola Sturgeon offered the Prime Minister her support for the "proportionate but firm response".

"Russia’s actions cannot be tolerated," the First Minister posted on Twitter.

Setting out her efforts to build international support for the UK’s stance, Mrs May told MPs: “In the last twenty-four hours I have spoken to President Trump, Chancellor Merkel and President Macron.

“We have agreed to co-operate closely in responding to this barbaric act and to co-ordinate our efforts to stand up for the rules based international order which Russia seeks to undermine.

“I will also speak to other allies and partners in the coming days, and I welcome the strong expressions of support from NATO and from partners across the European Union and beyond.

“Later today in New York, the UN Security Council will hold open consultations where we will be pushing for a robust international response.

“We have also notified the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons about Russia’s use of this nerve agent. And we are working with the police to enable the OPCW to independently verify our analysis.”

There was anger at the response from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who suggested the UK should have considered a Russian demand to be given access to a sample of nerve agent used in Salisbury, and criticised cuts to the diplomatic service.

Conservative MPs shouted “shame” throughout Mr Corbyn’s statement, and gestured at the Labour leader after the SNP’s Ian Blackford gave the Prime Minister his full support.

