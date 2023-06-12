The First Minister confirmed his position following the arrest of his predecessor.

Humza Yousaf will not suspend Nicola Sturgeon from the SNP following her arrest in connection with a police investigation into the party’s finances.

The First Minister told the BBC he would treat his former boss the same way as he had treated the party’s then-treasurer, Colin Beattie, when he was arrested.

He told BBC Scotland: “I see no reason to suspend their membership".

Mr Yousaf also said the arrest of Ms Sturgeon was “quite painful personally” due to their friendship, adding he had to “separate that from the really important job I have got to do as first minister".

He said: “"I will do what I believe is right to the values of natural justice.

"I'll not suspend Nicola's membership. I'll treat her in the same way I've treated, for example, Colin Beattie.

"Those that have been released without charge I see no reason to suspend their membership."

Ms Sturgeon was arrested on Sunday and questioned for seven hours, before being released without charge pending further investigation. The same happened to her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, and Mr Beattie.

Opposition parties were quick to call him weak, with Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, stating the party should instead follow the precedent set with other MSPs such as Michelle Thomson who were suspended while under police invesigation.

Mr Ross said: “A weak leader unable to stand up to his predecessor.

“The SNP should follow their own precedent and suspend Nicola Sturgeon while she is being investigated by the police.”

Ms Thomson also suggested Ms Sturgeon should resign the party whip – saying she had had to do this when she was an MP despite not being “personally under investigation” and “certainly not arrested”.

Ms Thomson stressed she was a “strong believer in natural justice”, including the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in court.

But speaking about Ms Sturgeon said: “The processes set up by the SNP Under her leadership were clear. Some eight years ago, when an MP, I was required to resign the SNP whip although I was never personally under investigation and was certainly not arrested.

“After careful consideration, I feel the right thing for the former first minister to do is to resign the SNP whip.

“This is not because she doesn’t deserve to be treated as innocent until proven guilty, she does, but because her values should be consistent.”

Chris Law, the SNP MP for Dundee West, was arrested in 2016 in relation to alleged financial irregularities with his pro-independence tour in a repainted fire engine.

He tweeted: “I was arrested in 2016 and released without charge regarding Spirit of independence campaign. I had the support of the FM Nicola Sturgeon and I was not suspended from the party.

"This should be the right course for anyone that is in that position.”

Pressed on the precedent set by Ms Sturgeon by suspending Ms Thomson and others, Mr Yousaf said he was following the precedent he personally had set with Mr Beattie and Mr Murrell.

He said: “I can only account for decisions that are made by me, I have been leader now for 11 weeks. I have shown a consistency in terms of the approach.

"Others have been released without charge and I propose to treat Nicola Sturgeon exactly the same.

"I can’t account for decisions that were made before I was leader of the SNP."

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, said the SNP were a party “mired in scandal”.

He said: “This is a party mired in scandal, mired in division and trying to get by day by day.

"Instead we are seeing an incompetent and dysfunctional SNP government at a time when we need true leadership.

"People across this country are being failed.

"If you look at previous incidents in the SNP, normally people in that position have been suspended and the question for Humza Yousaf is whether he's strong enough or too weak to show leadership."

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: "Senior professional prosecutors from COPFS and an Advocate Depute are working with police on this ongoing investigation.

“It is standard practice that any case regarding politicians is dealt with by prosecutors without the involvement of the Law Officers.