Nicola Sturgeon announces Usher Hall gig - here's what she will discuss

Nicola Sturgeon is to perform at the Usher Hall later this year

Nicola Sturgeon is set to do a show at the Usher Hall reflecting on her career later this year.

The former first minister will take to the stage in the capital on October 7 where she will reflect on her career in politics, offer insights into her leadership, and share her thoughts on the future.

She will also do a live Q&A with the audience and offer meet and greet sessions.

This comes after Ms Sturgeon announced she would be standing down from Holyrood at the 2026 Scottish Parliament election after 27 years as an MSP.

Posting on Instagram, she said: “Join me in Edinburgh’s iconic Usher Hall for this special event.

“I will reflect on my career in politics, from the early days in the Scottish Parliament to leading the country through historic and often turbulent times.

“In an in-depth interview followed by an audience Q&A, I will offer personal insights into leadership, public service, and the challenges and triumphs that have shaped my journey.

“I will also share some thoughts on what lies ahead - for me, for Scotland, and for politics more broadly.”

Ms Sturgeon remains the longest-serving and only female First Minister of Scotland, but unexpectedly stood down from the top job in 2023.

Since then she has sat on the SNP backbenches, but her time post-government has been mired by Operation Branchform, the Police Scotland investigation into SNP finances.

Last month Police Scotland confirmed Ms Sturgeon was no longer under investigation by Operation Branchform.