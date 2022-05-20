Nicola Sturgeon and Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill hold face-to-face talks

The First Minister will meet the Northern Irish politician in Edinburgh.

They are set to discuss the cost-of-living crisis, the importance of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the prospects for the formation of a new Northern Ireland Executive.

It comes as Irish premier Micheal Martin accused the UK Government of moving “too far in a unilateral way” over the protocol.

Political leaders in Northern Ireland are meeting Mr Martin in Belfast as the deadlock at Stormont continues.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is currently blocking the re-establishment of Stormont’s power-sharing institutions in protest at the protocol, which has created economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Ms O’Neill, Sinn Féin’s vice president, has accused the DUP of “denying democracy” by refusing to enter government.

She tweeted: “On my way now to meet with First Minister of Scotland @NicolaSturgeon in Edinburgh.