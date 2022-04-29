MP Neil Parish has been suspended by the Conservatives while under investigation for allegedly watching pornography in the Commons chamber.

The Tiverton and Honiton MP had the Tory whip withdrawn on Friday pending the result of the investigation after a conversation with Tory Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An investigation by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) was launched after the allegations surfaced during a meeting of Tory MPs on Tuesday.

“Having spoken to the Chief Whip this afternoon, Neil Parish MP is reporting himself to the Standards Committee of the House of Commons,” said a spokeswoman for Mr Heaton-Harris. “Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative whip pending the outcome of that investigation.”

Here’s all you need to know about the Tory MP.

Who is the Tory MP for Tiverton and Honiton?

Mr Parish, the chair of the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, has represented the Devon constituency since 2019. He previously served as the Member of the European Parliament for South West England from 1999 to 2009.

The Tory MP has had a career in local politics since the late 90’s. His voting record includes voting against the implementation of same-sex marriage on religious grounds and being opposed to Brexit in the 2016 referendum.