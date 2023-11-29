Dr Iain Kennedy says a national conversation needs to happen to turn NHS around

A top doctor is warning NHS Scotland will not make it to its 100th birthday unless there is a “national conversation” on how to fix the health service.

Dr Iain Kennedy, chair of BMA Scotland, says the problems facing the NHS are “getting worse” and is urging Health Secretary Michael Matheson to launch an independent conversation on how to turn things around.

This comes almost a year after Dr Kennedy warned the NHS was “broken” and couldn’t survive in its current form.

Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Dr Kennedy said: “The crisis in the NHS is well-documented and has been going on for 15 years.

“Problems with waiting times are only getting worse and the demand for healthcare is increasing, as we knew it would.

“We have an ageing population and we have failed to plan for the workforce needed for that.

“In my work as a doctor, and as I hear from my colleagues, mental health is a big issue.

“People are encouraged to come and see us, but if you refer them onto mental health services, most are rejected and people are waiting a long time.

“There are similar issues in orthopaedics, gynaecology and ENT [ear, nose and throat], so it is across the board.”

He added it is “very frustrating” for both patients and healthcare professionals “who are continually having to apologise”.

Dr Kennedy, who works as a GP in Inverness, says government funding has been consistently withdrawn over the past couple of years, particularly in general practice.

He also warned those who suffer the most from these cuts are older and frailer people, and this will continue “until the middle of this century”.

Dr Kennedy added: “BMA Scotland is calling for a national conversation on the whole NHS to make the decisions on where the money should be spent, otherwise I predict Scotland’s NHS will not last until it is 100 years old.

“I believe politicians in Scotland know the conversations need to happen.

“Humza Yousaf, when he was cabinet secretary for health, told me a national conversation was a good idea, and I have raised the matter with Michael Matheson.